Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 1,984 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after buying an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,998,000 after buying an additional 2,923,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATVI opened at $98.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.25 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

