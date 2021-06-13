Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 2,090 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after buying an additional 182,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $107.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist increased their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.92.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

