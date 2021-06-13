Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 2,109 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden Sports comprises approximately 1.4% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,783,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,684,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,685,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.86.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $177.16 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $207.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.70.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.92) EPS. Analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.