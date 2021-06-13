Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 2,120 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,016 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.76.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,560 shares of company stock worth $541,378 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

