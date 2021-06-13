Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 592 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

ACN stock opened at $285.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.88. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $194.83 and a 1-year high of $294.50. The company has a market cap of $181.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.