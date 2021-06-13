Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 972 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $131.94 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $93.44 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $208.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

