Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.40. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

LBAI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. 127,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,260. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter worth $70,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.