Lambda Trading Down 46.8% This Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $37.40 million and $14.90 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lambda has traded down 46.8% against the dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00059891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00022372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.72 or 0.00801383 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.22 or 0.08062668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00084282 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,489,345,758 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.