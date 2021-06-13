Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,734,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 442,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.91% of Lantheus worth $229,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 275,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $163,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,356 shares of company stock worth $853,114. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNTH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantheus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Lantheus stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $25.79.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

