Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Short Interest Update

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 223,200 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the May 13th total of 423,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

LSRCF remained flat at $$157.50 on Friday. Lasertec has a 52-week low of $149.50 and a 52-week high of $157.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.93.

About Lasertec

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; systems used to inspect and review SiC and transparent wafers, which have applications in electric power systems, and railway, office, and consumer equipment.

