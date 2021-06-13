Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Short Interest Update

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Shares of LSDAF remained flat at $$150.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.35. Lassonde Industries has a 1-year low of $96.68 and a 1-year high of $150.00.

LSDAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lassonde Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit juices and drinks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pure juices, fruit drinks, cranberry sauces, fruit-based snacks, pasta sauces, bruschetta toppings, tapenades, and pestos.

