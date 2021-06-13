LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Short Interest Down 45.6% in May

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the May 13th total of 247,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,466,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LTMAQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.86. 236,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,062. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.25. LATAM Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.05.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $842.20 million for the quarter. LATAM Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 576.37% and a negative net margin of 114.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on LTMAQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transport services to approximately 111 destinations in 16 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 117 destinations in 20 countries; and operates loyalty programs.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.