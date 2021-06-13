Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Down 58.8% in May

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the May 13th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LGI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 21,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,296. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.1151 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 10.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

