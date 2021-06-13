Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Down 58.8% in May

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the May 13th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
LGI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 21,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,296. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.1151 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
