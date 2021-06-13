Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Lennar makes up approximately 0.6% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennar by 50.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Lennar by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of LEN traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.74. 1,931,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $57.09 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 11.96.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

