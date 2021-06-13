Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Lennox International worth $10,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

NYSE:LII opened at $338.89 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.07 and a 12-month high of $356.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $339.25.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total transaction of $2,370,177.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,105 shares in the company, valued at $29,050,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.96, for a total value of $130,951.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,439 shares of company stock worth $10,177,992 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

