Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Update

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, a growth of 119.0% from the May 13th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

LNVGY stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 40,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. Lenovo Group has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.598 dividend. This is a boost from Lenovo Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

