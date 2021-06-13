Lethean Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,533.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, Lethean has traded down 47.1% against the dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $11,533.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,801.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,511.03 or 0.06471509 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $610.06 or 0.01572277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.47 or 0.00439330 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00151341 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.09 or 0.00667742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.00435979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.30 or 0.00340979 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars.

