LHT (LHT) Market Capitalization Reaches $157,231.24

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. One LHT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. LHT has a market cap of $157,231.24 and $17.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LHT has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008138 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009919 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000230 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

