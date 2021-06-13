Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Up 163.4% in May

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 899,400 shares, a growth of 163.4% from the May 13th total of 341,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,065,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.81. 655,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,485. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $9.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,753,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,009,000 after buying an additional 196,228 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,524 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 139,566 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 24.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 917,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 178,900 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 913,862 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 86,539 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 84.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 429,987 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 196,687 shares during the period. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

