Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Up 163.4% in May

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 899,400 shares, a growth of 163.4% from the May 13th total of 341,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,065,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.81. 655,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,485. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $9.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%.
About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
