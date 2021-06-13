Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,750 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of Liberty Global worth $27,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,568,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after purchasing an additional 463,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,365,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,096,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after acquiring an additional 42,669 shares during the period. CQS US LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,069,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 829,027 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Liberty Global by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 890,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after acquiring an additional 137,165 shares during the period. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.84.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $400,622.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 4,252 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $120,076.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,319 shares of company stock worth $3,647,042 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.