Lido DAO Token (LDO) Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.36 or 0.00006025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $57.79 million and $1.20 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

