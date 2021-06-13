LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the May 13th total of 32,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in LifeSci Acquisition II by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 512,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeSci Acquisition II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSAQ traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.24. 35,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,762. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16. LifeSci Acquisition II has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $12.68.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeSci Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSci Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.