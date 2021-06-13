Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of Lifestyle International stock remained flat at $$20.04 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Lifestyle International has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83.

Get Lifestyle International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lifestyle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lifestyle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestyle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.