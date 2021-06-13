Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will report sales of $66.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.80 million. Limoneira posted sales of $53.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year sales of $181.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $173.47 million to $191.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $224.42 million, with estimates ranging from $204.17 million to $252.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMNR shares. Stephens raised shares of Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $26,396.65. Also, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 10,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $187,206.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 263,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,548.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 30,850 shares of company stock worth $542,093 and sold 7,119 shares worth $128,432. 5.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34, a PEG ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

