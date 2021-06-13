Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Lincoln National by 575.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 35.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC opened at $67.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.81. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

