Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stake Reduced by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Lincoln National worth $15,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $111,993,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,736,000 after buying an additional 471,016 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 602.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 448,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,559,000 after purchasing an additional 384,603 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 971,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,856,000 after purchasing an additional 272,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 42.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 866,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,951,000 after purchasing an additional 258,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $67.71 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.81.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 37.75%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

