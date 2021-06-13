Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $322.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. Vertical Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $291.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.90. Linde has a 52-week low of $197.26 and a 52-week high of $305.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $151.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

