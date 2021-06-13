Linear One Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.06 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Linear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $119.90 million and $16.06 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00059997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.16 or 0.00806974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.47 or 0.08110522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00084469 BTC.

Linear Profile

LINA is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,677,619,937 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

