LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) Short Interest Up 159.7% in May

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 159.7% from the May 13th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LMGHF remained flat at $$4.97 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38. LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.
About LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA
