LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) Short Interest Up 159.7% in May

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 159.7% from the May 13th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LMGHF remained flat at $$4.97 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38. LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

Get LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA alerts:

About LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA provides mobile communication services in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: The Nordics, Western Europe, Central Europe, and Global Messaging. The company offers mobile messaging, mobile solutions, and mobile intelligence services. Its solutions are used in healthcare, retail, finance, and logistics industries.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.