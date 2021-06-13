Linker Coin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,850.00 (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Linker Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0508 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Linker Coin has a market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $2,850.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00057789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00022170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.37 or 0.00778563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00084727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.08 or 0.08048620 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

