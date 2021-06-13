LinkEye Market Cap Hits $4.58 Million (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LinkEye has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $137,236.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00055413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00162987 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00185924 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.02 or 0.01072777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,160.02 or 1.00018020 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

Buying and Selling LinkEye

