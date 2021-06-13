LiquidApps (DAPP) Market Cap Reaches $12.84 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $12.84 million and approximately $10,184.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00082505 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

