LiquidApps Price Down 32.4% Over Last Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 32.4% against the dollar. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $12.46 million and approximately $8,685.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LiquidApps

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

