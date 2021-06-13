Liquidity Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $394,273.57 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $394,273.57 and $32,577.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 39.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Liquidity Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00056583 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00172529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.20 or 0.00191277 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.79 or 0.01133160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,287.16 or 1.00173562 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

