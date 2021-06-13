Liquity Trading Down 32.5% Over Last Week (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $8.98 or 0.00023835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $46.20 million and approximately $81,118.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Liquity has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00056601 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00167354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00190080 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.64 or 0.01158966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,630.73 or 0.99882111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,145,041 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.