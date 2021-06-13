Litecoin Cash (LCC) Achieves Market Cap of $10.57 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $10.57 million and approximately $2,262.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $342.29 or 0.00923672 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,670.30 or 0.98954249 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 727,414,700 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.