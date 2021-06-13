Litecoin (LTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.83 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $160.83 or 0.00447224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $10.74 billion and approximately $1.83 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007487 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011967 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000604 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000110 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.