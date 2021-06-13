Litecoin Plus (LCP) Trading Up 22.2% This Week

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0878 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $241,617.46 and approximately $135.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

