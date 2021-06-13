Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,592,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,468 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 1.09% of Livent worth $27,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Livent by 34.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 66,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,945 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Livent by 23.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Livent by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 18,518.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 234,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 20,237 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LTHM. Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $19.00 on Friday. Livent Co. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

