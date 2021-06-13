Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Short Interest Up 134.0% in May

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 134.0% from the May 13th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lizhi during the first quarter worth $25,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lizhi by 29.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lizhi in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Lizhi during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Lizhi during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LIZI traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,549,474. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $316.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.29. Lizhi has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

