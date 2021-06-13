LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Update

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 289,300 shares, a growth of 100.2% from the May 13th total of 144,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LM Funding America during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LM Funding America in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in LM Funding America by 264.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 34,657 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LM Funding America by 423.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 128,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LM Funding America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,032,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,435. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90. LM Funding America has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 29.26 and a quick ratio of 29.26.

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

