LocalCoinSwap (LCS) 1-Day Volume Tops $4,835.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 16% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $4,835.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00148729 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000104 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001915 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.56 or 0.00675333 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000059 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,623,537 coins and its circulating supply is 51,410,761 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

