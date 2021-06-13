LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Market Capitalization Hits $1.02 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 13th. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $153.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00148541 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000115 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001860 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.14 or 0.00697294 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000058 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,623,537 coins and its circulating supply is 51,410,761 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

