Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weik Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $1,002,000. American Money Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.2% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 22.4% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $387.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.52. The firm has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.75.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

