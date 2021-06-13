Loki (LOKI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,044.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,351.97 or 0.06525251 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.76 or 0.00445997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.02 or 0.01584231 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00151959 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.95 or 0.00671275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.28 or 0.00452995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007619 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00039936 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

