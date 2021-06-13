Loom Network (LOOM) One Day Volume Tops $14.70 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0655 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $65.45 million and approximately $14.70 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00022308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.02 or 0.00792183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.83 or 0.08106016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00084225 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.