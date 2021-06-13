Loopring (LRC) Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $358.09 million and $24.00 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000791 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Loopring has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00057392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00022417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $287.23 or 0.00777456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.95 or 0.08111981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00084837 BTC.

Loopring is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,225,423,784 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

