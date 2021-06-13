Lossless (LSS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.90 Million

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Lossless has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001265 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lossless has traded up 53.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,852,040 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

