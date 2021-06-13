Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $301.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will announce $301.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $294.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $307.90 million. Lumber Liquidators reported sales of $230.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

LL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 6,274 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at $2,004,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,018,000 after buying an additional 178,055 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LL stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $651.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.49. Lumber Liquidators has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.79.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

