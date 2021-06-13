Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,280 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Lumentum worth $16,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE opened at $80.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.48. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.65.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.